Capital Square LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.65 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

