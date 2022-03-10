Capital Square LLC Sells 53,480 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. 37,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

