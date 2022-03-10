Capital Square LLC Sells 53,751 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,751 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 445,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,554,768. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

