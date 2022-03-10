Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $60.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 16766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.