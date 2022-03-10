Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of COOSF remained flat at $$33.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.