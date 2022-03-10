Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of COOSF remained flat at $$33.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

