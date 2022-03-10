Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 22,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.
About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (MXVDF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.