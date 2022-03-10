Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of CSII stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $813.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.83. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,264,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 129,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.