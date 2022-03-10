Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 4014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $349,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $4,910,379 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

