CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $604.57

Shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.57 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.83). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.78), with a volume of 107,332 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.65) price target on shares of CareTech in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 571.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 604.57. The company has a market capitalization of £759.35 million and a PE ratio of 24.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

