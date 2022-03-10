CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of CareTrust REIT worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 556,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.56 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

