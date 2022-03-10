CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

Shares of CARG opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,805 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CarGurus by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

