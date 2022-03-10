CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

