Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 343.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Carriage Services worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $840.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $143,099. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.