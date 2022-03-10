Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.86.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

