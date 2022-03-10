Casella Waste Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,857% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $91.31. 46,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.