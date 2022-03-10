Castillo Rodrigo Del Sells 15,573 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 296,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,686. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

