Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Buys £10,920 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £10,920 ($14,308.18).

Shares of CGS stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.93). The stock had a trading volume of 28,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.87. Castings P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 282.52 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.50). The company has a market capitalization of £130.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

Get Castings alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGS. began coverage on shares of Castings in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.