Castle (CSTL) One Day Volume Tops $98.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Castle has a total market cap of $15,013.12 and approximately $98.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00266340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032462 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.74 or 0.00576686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.