Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Thursday. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Get Catena Media alerts:

About Catena Media (Get Rating)

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. The firm’s business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.