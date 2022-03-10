Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

