Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVAT traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 463,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.