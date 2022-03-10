CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Ware H. Grove Sells 365 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 365 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $14,147.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 105,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

