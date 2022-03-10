CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 1,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in CBIZ by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

