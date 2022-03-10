CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Wolfe Research

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wolfe Research from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.77 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,873,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,560,000 after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

