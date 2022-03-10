CCUniverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $11,569.29 and $53.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008475 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

