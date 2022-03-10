CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 1,428.8% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,813.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

