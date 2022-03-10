Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.45. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 100,308 shares traded.
CLRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48.
About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.