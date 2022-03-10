Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.45. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 100,308 shares traded.

CLRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

