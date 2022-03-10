CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 32,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 129,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$31.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.05.
CEMATRIX Company Profile (CVE:CVX)
