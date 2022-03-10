CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 32,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 129,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$31.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

