Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CDEV opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

