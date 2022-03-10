Centurion Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,930.75 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Centurion has a total market cap of $29,930.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

Centurion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

