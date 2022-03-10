Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

