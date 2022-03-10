Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $952.70

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 952.70 ($12.48) and traded as low as GBX 747.50 ($9.79). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 784.50 ($10.28), with a volume of 1,611,265 shares changing hands.

CWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.44) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 680.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 952.70. The company has a current ratio of 23.66, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -124.52.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

