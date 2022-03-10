Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 592 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDAY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,340. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

