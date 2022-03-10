Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP William Everett Mcdonald Sells 1,225 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CDAY traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $64.04. 1,387,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,340. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after buying an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.