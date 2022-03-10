Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Sells $48,992.16 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. 1,387,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,340. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

