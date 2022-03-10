ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 917.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,288 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of ChampionX worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

