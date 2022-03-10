ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.99. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

