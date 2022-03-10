Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.53. 2,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

