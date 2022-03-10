ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $704,194.26 and $29,328.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.97 or 0.99930193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

