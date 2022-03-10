Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $142.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $138.45 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.