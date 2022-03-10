Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CEMI stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.