Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 355 ($4.65) to GBX 360 ($4.72) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON CHG opened at GBX 307 ($4.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £869.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.05 ($4.61).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

