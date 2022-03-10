Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $170.82. 1,574,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,498,596. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

