Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $183.00. The stock traded as high as $174.75 and last traded at $173.04. 599,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,498,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.27.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $337.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

