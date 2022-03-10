Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,082.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.