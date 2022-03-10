Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

