CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 2,746,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,483,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.