CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,262 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,013,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

