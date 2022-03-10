CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.11 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $94.73. 323,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,811. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

