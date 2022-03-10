CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.76 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 2,390,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,871,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

